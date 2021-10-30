UNESCO launches Fit for Life Photo Contest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM To celebrate the launch of the Social and Human Science Sector’s new sport-based flagship, Fit for Life, UNESCO is organizing a photo contest to promote equality, empowerment and inclusion through sport.

Fit for Life will unite private and public sector stakeholders through sport to tackle contemporary crises in physical inactivity, mental health issues and inequalities, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

Sport has the power to convince, convene and activate. It is a tool to build physical, mental, and societal resilience, deliver values education and promote intercultural dialogue. In a time of compounded inequalities and rising racism, where communities have been devastated by the impacts of COVID-19, sport offers a productive pathway to «rebuild» our societies based on inclusion, human connections and collective wellbeing.

The Fit for Life photo contest is an opportunity for young people around the world to submit entries which illustrate the power and potential of sport as a driver of equality, empowerment, and inclusion.

To know more about the contest regulations please visit the following link.