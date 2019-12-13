Go to the main site
    UNESCO inscribes “Lazgi” on Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

    13 December 2019, 21:12

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On December 12, 2019, at the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Bogotá (Republic of Colombia), it was decided to include the Khorezm dance «Lazgi» on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as an element of Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage. This issue was initiated following the meeting of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, UzA reported.

    Uzbekistan delegation, which attends the session, held a solemn presentation of «Lazgi» nomination.

    According to the Permanent Mission of Uzbekistan to UNESCO, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage approved the inclusion of «Lazgi» on the Representative List by broad consensus, without a vote. Thus, UNESCO undertakes to take necessary measures to preserve, enhance and popularize the Khorezm dance, along with other elements of Uzbek intangible culture that were previously included in the Representative List – «Shashmaqom» and «Cultural space of Boysun District» (2008), «Katta Ashula» (2009), «Askiya» (2014), «Palov culture and tradition» and «Navruz» (2016).

    Representatives of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Assessment Commission welcomed the nomination of «Lazgi» dance, which has the right to be on the Representative List for many reasons.

    Firstly, the dance has a rich history, its original elements appeared when a person invented fire.

    Secondly, «Lazgi» elements are fundamentally different from other dances in the region.

    Thirdly, the dance is well known and popular due to its fiery and very energetic nature.

    The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will continue its work until December 14 and will study nominations for the elements of cultural heritage of another 39 countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UNESCO Uzbekistan
