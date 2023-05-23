UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a decision concerning the establishment of a Category I Institute on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Shanghai, China on Monday, during the 216th session of its executive board here, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

Various members of the executive board expressed their appreciation and gratitude to China for its support of UNESCO. They said the Category I Institute will strengthen UNESCO's leadership in the field of STEM education and will make significant contributions to the implementation of UNESCO's mandate and the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda of the UN.

Chen Jie, vice minister of education, chairperson of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO and head of the Chinese delegation, said that this decision would make history, and history would eventually prove its correctness. On China's behalf, Chen expressed profound respect and gratitude to all member states and the UNESCO Secretariat, promising that China would fulfill its commitments and cooperate with the secretariat in the implementation of the decision.

UNESCO Category I Institutes are an integral part of the organization and serve as a think tank, a standard-setter, a promoter of international cooperation, a clearinghouse of information and a capacity builder within their mandate. According to the Constitution of UNESCO, the decision adopted by the current session of the executive board regarding the establishment of a Category I Institute in China will be submitted for final approval at the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, which will be held in November this year. Once approved, it would be the first Category I Institute in China.