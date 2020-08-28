Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UNESCO announces initiative to rebuild Beirut's heritage buildings

    28 August 2020, 15:39

    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), announced on Thursday that the UNESCO has launched the initiative «Beirut» to attract funds to be used in rehabilitating Beirut's heritage buildings, LBCI local TV channel reported, Xinhua reports.

    «We should implement measures to preserve the national heritage of Lebanon and we will be holding a meeting for donors' country by the end of September for this purpose,» Azoulay said during her meeting with Caretaker Culture Minister Abbas Mortada.

    Mortada offered a comprehensive study to Azoulay about the number of heritage buildings destroyed in the city following the explosions and the extent of the damage.

    The UNESCO has previously warned that 640 heritage buildings have been damaged by the explosions and 60 of them are at risk of collapse.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents UNESCO World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays