    UNESCO Almaty: One week left before the deadline! Apply now!

    22 January 2020, 13:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty invites competent organizations from Central Asia to participate in the competition of project proposals for the second stage of the project «Developing Online Curriculum to Mainstream Cross-Cutting Competences for Sustainable Development in Kyrgyzstan» with the support of Estonia.

    For applications, we recommend using the template in Russian. The deadline for submitting project proposals is 18: 00 (Bishkek time) on January 28, 2020. Proposals should be sent to the email address a.sulaimanova@unesco.org , the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

