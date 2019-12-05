UNESCO Almaty Office attends 2nd UNESCO Model

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty Office participated in the second UNESCO Model organized by Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs (KazFUCA) in the premises of UNESCO Club: Suleiman Demirel University (SDU) in Kaskelen, Kazakhstan.

100 members of UNESCO Clubs aged between 14 to 20 participated in the Model. During the simulation of the MAB committee meeting every participant represent 28 countries with presentation of the biosphere reserve item to be included into UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

The MAB Programme and its World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) with 686 biosphere reserves in 122 countries constitutes an important and valuable platform and instrument for research and experimentation on the ground, building knowledge on practice-based sustainable development and sharing it globally.

Among Central Asian countries, the distribution of the biosphere reserves is very uneven, with Kazakhstan having the largest number of BRs - 10, Kyrgyzstan - 2, Uzbekistan – 1 and none in Tajikistan.

Mr. Meyrbek Mazhitov, SDU said: «It is very important that young people get involved in the development of the country's natural heritage, know which natural reserves around them are important for humanity, and are able to promote, maintain and realize their importance in the sustainable development of their countries».

The UNESCO model was launched jointly with ribbon-cutting ceremony by S. Karpov, the representative of the UNESCO Almaty Office and M. Mazhitov, President of the SDU.

The opening ceremony was attended by A. Kapparova, representative of the Federation of UNESCO Clubs and E. Maltseva, Kazakhstan National Committee «Man and the Biosphere».