Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

UNESCO Almaty Office attends 2nd UNESCO Model

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 December 2019, 18:46
UNESCO Almaty Office attends 2nd UNESCO Model

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty Office participated in the second UNESCO Model organized by Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs (KazFUCA) in the premises of UNESCO Club: Suleiman Demirel University (SDU) in Kaskelen, Kazakhstan.

100 members of UNESCO Clubs aged between 14 to 20 participated in the Model. During the simulation of the MAB committee meeting every participant represent 28 countries with presentation of the biosphere reserve item to be included into UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

photo

The MAB Programme and its World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) with 686 biosphere reserves in 122 countries constitutes an important and valuable platform and instrument for research and experimentation on the ground, building knowledge on practice-based sustainable development and sharing it globally.

photo

Among Central Asian countries, the distribution of the biosphere reserves is very uneven, with Kazakhstan having the largest number of BRs - 10, Kyrgyzstan - 2, Uzbekistan – 1 and none in Tajikistan.

photo

Mr. Meyrbek Mazhitov, SDU said: «It is very important that young people get involved in the development of the country's natural heritage, know which natural reserves around them are important for humanity, and are able to promote, maintain and realize their importance in the sustainable development of their countries».

The UNESCO model was launched jointly with ribbon-cutting ceremony by S. Karpov, the representative of the UNESCO Almaty Office and M. Mazhitov, President of the SDU.

The opening ceremony was attended by A. Kapparova, representative of the Federation of UNESCO Clubs and E. Maltseva, Kazakhstan National Committee «Man and the Biosphere».

photo

Almaty   UN   UNESCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region