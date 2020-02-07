Go to the main site
    UNESCO Almaty call to organize national training workshop on Journalism, «Fake news» & Disinformation

    7 February 2020, 14:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty Office invites partners to co-organize training workshop on Journalism, «Fake news» & Disinformation.

    The National workshops for journalists and MIL specialists will take place in Nur-Sultan, Dushanbe and Bishkek during 2020, the final dates will be defined jointly, the UNESCO Almaty official website reads.

    UNESCO Office invites universities, media NGOs implementing MIL projects, or interested in improving the skills of media professionals and journalism teachers to contribute to partnerships with UNESCO.

    The trainer, an international expert recommended by UNESCO Headquarters will be invited by UNESCO Almaty. Training Materials, Certificates and Banner for printing will be provided by UNESCO Almaty.

    Stakeholders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan kindly requested to register the proposals before 28 February 2020 based on the template available here: Contribution-en-Journo-Fake-news.xlsx


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Mass media UNESCO
