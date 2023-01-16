Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Unemployment in EAEU falls by more than 18% in November 2022

16 January 2023, 12:35
Unemployment in EAEU falls by more than 18% in November 2022

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed registered in the employment services of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as of the end of November 2022, amounted to 910.1 thousand people, KABAR reports.

According to the EEC data, the indicator decreased by 18.1% compared to the same date in 2021.

Thus, the number of unemployed is 0.9% out of the labor force. In 2021, this figure was 1.2%.


Related news
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Теги:
Read also
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
News Partner
Popular
1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE

News