Unemployment in EAEU falls by more than 18% in November 2022

16 January 2023, 12:35

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed registered in the employment services of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as of the end of November 2022, amounted to 910.1 thousand people, KABAR reports.

According to the EEC data, the indicator decreased by 18.1% compared to the same date in 2021.

Thus, the number of unemployed is 0.9% out of the labor force. In 2021, this figure was 1.2%.