UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

6 December 2022, 22:22

ZHAZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan has launched a series of events in Kazakhstan as part of Knowledge Week 2022: Embracing the Change. Knowledge Week aims to provide a platform to discuss key skills, technological trends, the changing nature of education delivery, and the future of key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy in the face of these rapid changes, UNDP Kazakhstan informs on its website.

Knowledge Week began on December 5 with two days of events in Zhezkazgan. During this time, the youth of the Ulytau region will participate in training on popular professions and leadership skills, practical workshops on renewable energy sources (RES), as well as training on improving IT skills, public speaking and emotional intelligence.

Mereke Myrzabekova, Head of the Department of Social development of the Ulytau region, in her welcoming speech noted:

«Our country and our region need your knowledge, talents and strength. Your patriotic, civic and moral qualities will be the key to our country's intellectual, cultural and economic prosperity.»

Knowledge Week continues with events in Almaty on December 7 and 8, where regional hackathon finalists from Aktau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Turkestan, and Karaganda will present their ideas for innovative startup projects at the Skills Up! Hackathon finals.

«Knowledge Week is a five-day event hosted by UNDP with national partners to discuss key skills, technological trends, innovations, and new approaches to providing education services to build a knowledge-based economy. Currently, knowledge-based growth is the foundation of human development, the driving force for discovery and change,» said Sukhrob Khojimatov, UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Kazakhstan.

Knowledge Week will culminate in the «Digital by Default for People and Planet» conference, which will be held in Astana on December 14. The event is dedicated to digital solutions in the field of sustainable development and will present technological solutions piloted with the support of UNDP in Kazakhstan.

Photo: undp.org