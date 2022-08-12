UNDP Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Resident Representative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sukhrob Khojimatov has been appointed Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, UNDP press office informs.

Mr. Khojimatov brings over 25 years of experience in development and programme management in international organizations as well as in government institutions and private sector. Prior to that, he was acting Resident Representative in UNDP Azerbaijan, Deputy Resident Representative in Turkey (2017 – 2022). In 2013-2017 he served as Deputy Country Director in Somalia and Director of UNDP Somalia Nairobi Support Office; in 2006-2013 - at UNDP Headquarters and UNDP Tajikistan.

Before joining UNDP, S. Khojimatov held several senior positions in USAID Legal and Economic Development Projects in Tajikistan. He began his career in the Office of General Prosecutor of Tajikistan.

Mr. Khojimatov holds a master’s degree in law, from the Tajik National University and post diploma degree in Russian State University of Justice and National Judicial College in University of Nevada in Reno.

UNDP in Kazakhstan implements projects in the field of public administration reform, social protection, digitalization, ecosystem conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, etc., supporting the Government of Kazakhstan in achieving its national development priorities.





Photo: undp.org