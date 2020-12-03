UNDP and National Economy Ministry defined priorities of cooperation under new Country Programme for 2021-2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A virtual meeting was held between UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, Yakup Beris, and the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Dalenov, to assess key outcomes of the closing Country Programme cycle (2016-2020) and to define priority areas of cooperation under the new Country Programme for 2021-2025.

During the meeting, Minister Ruslan Dalenov noted the importance of further joint work with UNDP within the priorities identified in the Country Programme. Mr. Dalenov also thanked UNDP for supporting Kazakhstan in addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the vulnerable population, youth, small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancement of digital and teleworking skills of public personnel. «We believe that these UNDP measures will have a positive effect on improving the economic situation in the country,» said Ruslan Dalenov, the official website of UNDP in Kazakhstan reports.

Yakup Beris reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to support Kazakhstan in realizing its national priorities as outlined in Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the 2025 Strategic Development Plan and other key documents. Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UNDP’s work will cut across national priorities, supporting Kazakhstan in its efforts to sustain its growth trajectory by diversifying the economy, modernizing institutions, reducing inequalities and sustainably managing its natural resources.

«UNDP values its longstanding cooperation with the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan. We will continue to build upon our previous work and well-established partnerships to support the country in accelerating structural transformations, enhancing its resilience to future shocks across all dimensions of sustainable development and recovering better from the COVID-19 pandemic,» said Yakup Beris, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

The meeting also served as a platform to map out a joint work to accelerate achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kazakhstan. The parties discussed the recently launched UN Joint Programme on aligning policy and financing with SDGs towards an Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF), a programme financed by the UN Joint SDG Fund and implemented by three UN agencies - UNDP, UNICEF and UN ESCAP. Its focus is on the operationalization of the priority reforms required to implement the INFF and on initiating the work towards developing a comprehensive and holistic national financial strategy to help accelerate the country’s progress towards SDGs.