UNDP and Kazakhstan mark successful partnership at UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan in partnership with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations hosted a high-level side event entitled «Partnership for Change: Tackling Inequality and Advancing Digital Development in Kazakhstan».

Conducted under the auspices of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the side event marked the strategic partnership of UNDP and Kazakhstan and emphasized the productive alliance that has led to transformative initiatives, addressing inequalities, modernizing institutions, and promoting low-carbon growth, Kazinform learnt from the UNDP in Kazakhstan official website.

The side event presented the co-financing mechanism of the UNDP Country Programme for 2021-2025 as a new stage of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNDP to help the country achieve the SDGs.

«We greatly value our strong partnership with the United Nations Development Programme. This new modality will provide an opportunity to build the necessary pool of projects and scale of technical assistance to support the regions and the priority and long-term reforms of the Government of Kazakhstan. The allocated funds will be used for the development of the country's regions, including Abay, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions, for the promotion of «green» sectors of the economy and for supporting further institutional reforms in Kazakhstan», said Alibek Kuantyrov, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event also featured the flagship initiative of this partnership – the Digital Family Card - an innovative govtech that is a breakthrough innovation to tackle inequalities through the whole-of-government approach, that enables the efficient delivery of services and facilitates coordination between different government agencies.

«Building inclusive digital public infrastructure can boost progress on the SDGs, including reducing inequalities, improving governance, and rebuilding public trust. UNDP is privileged to help governments around the world benefit from the transformative power of digitization, and Kazakhstan is an exceptional example. The Digital Family Card showcased today exemplifies the fusion of technology, partnership, and visionary leadership, bringing about transformative changes in the lives of countless people in need. It represents a crucial step towards inclusive development and social progress, ensuring that no one is left behind», said Ivana Živković, UN Assistant Secretary General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director for the Regional Bureau for Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States.

The highlight of the event was a unique virtual reality experience (VR) that brought to life the transformative power of the Digital Family Card.

The event was attended by a diverse audience, including representatives of Kazakhstan and foreign governments, UN agencies, donors, media, and academics.

The annual 2023 High-level Political Forum (HLPF), under the theme: ‘Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels’ takes place in New York on 10-19 July and focuses on further progress in the implementation of the global development agenda until 2030 and the SDGs, including a special focus on SDG 17 «Partnership for Sustainable Development».