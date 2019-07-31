UNDP and CIP agree to cooperate on EU-funded initiative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A partnership agreement on the European Union (EU)-funded new initiative «Economic Empowerment of Afghan Women through Education and Training in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan» was signed between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan and the Centre for International Programmes (CIP), UNDP Kazakhstan informs on its website.

«The European Union provided a €2 million grant for the project that is expected to empower Afghan women through education and help create new business and employment opportunities for them and their communities back in Afghanistan,» said Yakup Beris, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan. «Bolashak is a well-known programme and trusted national institution. It has been entrusted by the Government of Kazakhstan to facilitate the study of the Kazakhstan students abroad and foreign students in Kazakhstan, with the longest and largest experience in supporting and providing international exchange study programmes in Kazakhstan. We are looking forward to working with the CIP as our national partner to help facilitate the process of academic placement and study for Afghan students», he added.

The Centre will provide technical, expert and analytical support for the implementation of the project in Kazakhstan, including selection of candidates, language courses placement and academic study.

«It is a great honour for us to participate in the implementation of this project. This is an indicator of the high level of trust on the part of the EU and the UNDP. The Centre for International Programmes has extensive experience in the field of international education. Admission of documents from perspective Afghan students has already started and will last until August 10. I’m sure that our collaboration will lead to positive results,» said the President of CIP Zhanbolat Meldeshov.

The project expects 50 women scholars from Afghanistan with 40 of them to study mining, agriculture and statistics in Kazakhstan in bachelor's (4 years), master's (1 year) and vocational training programmes and 10 to study in Uzbekistan. TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programmes include annual courses aimed at obtaining the knowledge and skills necessary for employment. Academic programmes imply in-depth study of theoretical aspects, as well as getting practical skills in a workplace.

Training will be held in English. All students will attend a language course with a duration of 1 academic year (2019 - 2020). The beginning of academic training is scheduled for September 2020.

Satbayev University, Kazakh-British Technical University, Kazakh National Agrarian University and Almaty Management University were identified as higher educational institutions where Afghan students will be accommodated.