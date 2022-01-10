Undoubtedly peacekeeping forces to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan, Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The peacekeeping forces will be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan,» Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, said at today’s extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

He noted that the threat to Kazakhstan’s statehood is trigged off not by spontaneous protects actions against the gas prices but by destructive internal and external forces that took advantage of the situation.

Putin stressed that the peacekeeping forces would be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan.



