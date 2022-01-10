Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Undoubtedly peacekeeping forces to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan, Putin

    10 January 2022, 14:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The peacekeeping forces will be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan,» Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, said at today’s extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    He noted that the threat to Kazakhstan’s statehood is trigged off not by spontaneous protects actions against the gas prices but by destructive internal and external forces that took advantage of the situation.

    Putin stressed that the peacekeeping forces would be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy CSTO President of Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published