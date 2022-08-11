Underfilled schools face shortage of qualified teachers – Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov voiced major problems of underfilled schools in rural areas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the main problem of underfilled schools is lack of highly-qualified subject teachers.

«Teacher is the heart of a school. When there is a shortage of teachers, it will be hard to solve any other problems. Another problem is lack of broadband internet access. And the third problem is lack of infrastructure,» Askhat Aimagambetov said during a panel session at the annual Republican Conference of Teachers.

Earlier, Aimagambetov said that 192,000 children study at underfilled schools countrywide.



