Undefeated WBC champion from Kazakhstan returns to boxing ring

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 August 2019, 10:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sadriddin Akhmedov, an undefeated 21-year-old holding the WBC Asian middleweight title (9-0, 8 КОs) is returning to the boxing ring, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani KO artist will join Quebec (Canada) Boxing night in October 25. His rival’s name is still unknown. It bears to remind that previously Akhmedov refused to partake in the boxing night in Montreal (Canada) held September 26. It was reported that Sadriddin canceled his participation in the event for personal reasons.

His last bout took place as part of the boxing event in Thetford Mines, Canada. There, the 21-year-old Kazakh puncher faced off with Mexican Daniel Vega Cota (14-3-1, 11 KOs). Sadriddin Akhmedov knocked down his opponent twice. The referee stopped the bout 90 seconds into the fight. For Akhmedov, this was his ninth professional win (eighth ahead-of-time win). As for Cota, he suffered the fourth defeat in his career.


