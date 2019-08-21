Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Undefeated Kazakhstani pro boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2019, 08:47
Undefeated Kazakhstani pro boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) will return to the professional ring in mid September, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani Olympic champion is set to fight American Reshard Hicks (12-9-1). The fight is slated for September 13 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Matchroom Boxing announced the upcoming fight via Twitter account.

photo


Due to Yeleussinov’s illness his latest July 27 fight at the College Park Center in Texas got cancelled.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy