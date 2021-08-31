UNCTAD World Investment Report: Kazakhstan ranks 1st in growth of net FDI among transition economies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Data in the «World Investment Report» of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has shown that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, Kazakhstan in 2020 showed the largest increase in net foreign direct investment among 17 countries with a transition economy and 34 landlocked countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Against the background of total global decrease in FDI by more than one third, which reached the lowest level since 2005, Kazakhstan received 34.9% more net FDI than a year earlier.

The economic crisis due to the pandemic has resulted in significant changes in the structure of international trade and economic relations in the world, which has also impacted FDI flows.

According to the report, the volume of net FDI in the global economy fell by 35% last year, amounting to a total of USD 1 trillion, the lowest amount in the last 16 years.

In this regard, the coronavirus crisis has had a particularly strong negative impact on countries with economies in transition. According to the forecasts of UNCTAD experts, the recovery of FDI flows for these countries is expected only in 2022.

At the same time, according to UNCTAD, due to structural reforms and the policy implemented by the Government of Kazakhstan in the field of attracting investments, Kazakhstan has recorded the largest increase in net FDI inflows among countries with economies in transition and landlocked countries. This growth was ensured by investments in industries such as manufacturing, transport, telecommunications, financial activities, energy, mining, and others.

The total volume of net FDI inflows to countries with economies in transition amounted to USD 24 billion last year, in Kazakhstan - USD 3.9 billion. This indicator is higher only in the Russian Federation.

A similar rating was compiled among the landlocked countries, among which the net inflow of direct investments amounted to USD 15.4 billion. In this group of countries, Kazakhstan ranked 1st in terms of net FDI.

The data of the UNCTAD report demonstrates that favorable conditions for foreign investors remain in Kazakhstan against the background of the negative impact of the pandemic on the global economy. The country’s consistently high positions in international rankings, as well as statistics on attracting FDI, confirm the high investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan, and the motivation of investors to start and continue to implement projects, even during a crisis period.

According to the forecasts of UNCTAD experts, the growth of the inflow of foreign direct investment in 2021 will average 10-15% worldwide and 5-20% in developing countries.

Link to the UNCTAD World Investment Report (WIR 2021): https://unctad.org/system/files/official-document/wir2021_en.pdf



