Unburned parts of damaged Progress MS-21 spacecraft sunk in Pacific Ocean — Roscosmos

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The damaged Progress MS-21 spacecraft, which was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, sunk in the non-navigable section of the Pacific Ocean, Roscosmos reported on Sunday, Kazinform learned from TASS.

«Progress MS-21 was deorbited today, entered the atmosphere, and crashed. Unburned parts of its structure fell into an isolated section of the South Pacific Ocean,» the state corporation said in its Telegram channel.

The Progress MS-21 spacecraft, which depressurized on February 11, was undocked from the ISS at 05:26 Moscow time on February 18.

On February 11, the Progress MS-21, already prepared for undocking, began to leak coolant. The depressurized spacecraft was isolated from the space station.

Photo: © Alexander Shchebak/TASS














