Unacceptable to fund needless research, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on science funding in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«We gradually promote investments into science. It is planned to increase science funding up to 1% of GDP by 2025. It is inadmissible to fund needless research works that frequently nobody reads. Each scientific work should yield return,» the President tweeted.