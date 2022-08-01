UNA, WAM hold virtual workshop on Global Media Congress

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) held on Monday, 1 August 2022 a virtual workshop for the benefit of its member news agencies to introduce the Global Media Congress, in cooperation with Emirate News Agency (WAM) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UNA reports.

Representatives from more than 40 news agencies in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the workshop.

The workshop introduced this global event, which will be hosted by the UAE capital Abu Dhabi next November under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and with the participation of the elite of media industry both regional and international.

«The Global Media Congress comes in light of the rapid developments in the global media scene, whether in terms of production technologies or in terms of the consumption of media and informational content,» said Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami, UNA Acting Director-General.

Al-Yami stressed in his opening speech that news agencies must keep pace with these developments to preserve their role as a reliable news source and to strengthen its presence on the international news scene.

He indicated that the Global Media Congress represents an unprecedented opportunity for member news agencies to learn about the global best practices in the field of media and communication, and to explore cutting-edge innovations, both in terms of content production and moderation and in terms of the construction of media platforms.

«We hope that this workshop transforms into a tool for linking member news agencies to the organizers of the Global Media Congress and bringing them closer to benefit from the congress, contribute to its agenda, and participate effectively in its workshops and exhibitions in a way that benefits member news agencies and enhances their awareness of the latest practices and methods in the sphere of media,» he added.

For his part, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, WAM Director-General revealed in his speech that was delivered by Ali Yousef Al-Saad, WAM Acting Deputy Director General that the Global Media Congress will bring together a global elite of media industry in the fields of journalism, radio, TV, multimedia, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence as well as innovation in social media content.

Referring to the expected outcomes of the congress, Al Rayssi emphasized that the congress, through its dialogue sessions and interactive discussions, will help identify opportunities and challenges for media institutions and companies, find effective solutions and innovations, and outline the future features that serve the various aspects of the media industry.

«In addition, the Congress will play a pivotal role in enabling innovative work and the process of reimagining business concepts in terms of utilizing AI technologies and journalistic algorithms in the production of divers media content,» he added.

Al Rayssi explained that regional media companies will profit from participating in the congress where they are expected to be able to build a digital business model and develop it using technologies and applications with major companies in the region.

He indicated that the congress will also benefit the multinational media institutions by concluding strategic agreements and partnerships with global media institutions.

During the workshop an introductory presentation was delivered by Nathan Waugh, portfolio Director (Capital Event) to introduce Global Media Congress and the opportunities it provides for news agencies to access media markets of the GCC and MENA region, have B2B meeting, build networks of key media industry players in a live setting, transfer knowledge in the field of media, discuss investment opportunities, and build partnerships.

The conference accompanying the Congress, which is held under the slogan «Shaping the Future of the Media Industry», was also introduced. It mainly covers three themes: investment and opportunities in media, innovation and the latest technologies in media, and youth and the future of media.

The conference is expected to witness innovation talks, product launches, workshops, and AI sessions with the participation of prominent international speakers.

In his presentation, Mr. Waugh said that the congress will be a safe haven for startups and will provide opportunities for individuals and companies to demonstrate their capabilities, pointing out that the startups will also have the chance to introduce their business ideas to key stakeholders, investors, and Venture Capital firms.

«The congress will also organize Hosted Buyer Program, which is designed to foster business opportunities between exhibitors and international and regional hosted buyers,» Waugh added.

The workshops also witnessed discussions between UNA member news agencies and the organizers of the Global Media Congress on the best ways to benefit from the event.





Photo: una-oic.org



