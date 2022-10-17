Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation
17 October 2022, 17:12

UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) concluded on Sunday a memorandum of cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in order to enhance cooperation between the two bodies operating within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The memorandum was signed by UNA Acting Director-General Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami and the IOFS Director-General Yerlan Baidolet during the latter's visit to UNA's headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, UNA reports.

It is noteworthy that the IOFS is a specialized institution of the OIC concerned with promoting agricultural and rural development and food security in Islamic countries, with its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Photo: una-oic.org

Related news
Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
Read also
Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive