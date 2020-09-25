UNA, CIBAFI ink cooperation memo for the benefit of OIC media professionals

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM – The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), an affiliate of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, signed a memorandum of cooperation for the benefit of the employees of the member news agencies and media persons in the OIC countries, UNA reports.

The cooperation memo, which was signed on Wednesday also aims to educate media personnel about the Islamic banking issues and their role in the development processes in the countries Islamic.

It acts as framework for joint cooperation to serve the functions performed by the two parties, and to facilitate cooperation and coordination between them in order to enhance work in areas of mutual interest.

The memo further lays the foundation for joint cooperation in organizing workshops, training courses and specialized media forums for the staff members of the two institutions, the media professionals in the member news agencies, and the media outlets in the OIC countries.

CIBAFI was established in 2001 as an official umbrella for the Islamic financial industry worldwide. It is a non-profit institution headquartered in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, and includes in its membership more than 130 financial institutions distributed in more than 34 countries around the globe. It was founded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and a number of leading Islamic financial institutions, and considered as one of the international Islamic infrastructure institutions.



