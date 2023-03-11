UN welcomes Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to resume ties

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The UN welcomed Saudi Arabia and Iran's agreement Friday to resume diplomatic ties and thanked China for its role in the negotiations, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

«I want to welcome on behalf of the Secretary-General the joint tripartite statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, made today in Beijing announcing an agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations within two months,» UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

«The Secretary-General has expressed his appreciation to people the People's Republic of China for hosting these recent talks and for promoting dialogue between the two countries,» he said, while praising efforts by other countries, such as Oman and Iraq.

Adding that «good neighborly relations» between Iran and Saudi Arabia are «essential» for the stability of the Gulf region, Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was ready to «further advance regional dialogue and to ensure durable peace and security in the Gulf region.»

The two Persian Gulf neighbors severed their ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.​​​​​​​

The two neighbors were engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore ties. The talks were brokered by Iraq.

Tehran and Riyadh noted progress but the breakthrough had been elusive.