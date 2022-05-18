UN to support Kazakhstan in its efforts to reach climate goals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Michaela Friberg-Storey, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in the Republic of Kazakhstan, appreciated Kazakhstan’s commitment to carbon neutrality, Kazinform reports.

At today’s Stockholm +50 national consultations launched in the Kazakh capital Michaela Friberg-Storey hailed the country’s endeavors to overcome the ecological crisis the world is facing now. Kazakhstan’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060, the new ecological code, and the development of national projects such as the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) and other initiatives show the country’s high-level commitment as well as the committal of the whole society. She promised that the UN team would further support Kazakhstan in its efforts to reach all climate goals.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova stressed that all should responsibly take environmental actions and preserve natural wealth. She reminded that the country’s monitoring system includes 280 indicators for the efficient development of sustainable development goals.

The Vice Minister said that participation of the civil sector in discussions of the methods for speeded up transition of Kazakhstan to the sustainable development model through the Stockholm +50 national consultations is an important step to disseminating the best practices aimed at reducing pollution and improving the environment.

