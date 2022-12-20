Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN to convene 'no-nonsense' climate summit in 2023

20 December 2022, 11:58
UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday that he will convene a ''Climate Ambition Summit'' in September 2023, saying ''it will be a no-nonsense summit. No exceptions. No compromises,» Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at his year-end news conference, he warned that the world is still moving in the wrong direction to fight climate change.

''The 1.5-degree goal is gasping for breath. National climate plans are falling woefully short,'' he said, referring to the goal of limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5C (2.7F)

Guterres said he will keep pushing for a climate solidarity pact in which all big emitters make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5C goal and ensure support for those who need it.

''I have pulled no punches on the imperative for all of us to confront this existential threat, and I will not relent,» he added.

He called on governments, businesses, cities and civil society to step up their efforts.

''The invitation (to the summit) is open. But there is a price of entry, and the price of entry is non-negotiable — credible, serious and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis must be presented,'' he added.

The Paris Climate Agreement reached in 2015 aims to limit global warming to well below 2C, preferably to 1.5C, by the end of the century to combat climate change and calls on nations to cut their emissions by half by 2030 and down to net zero by 2050.


Photo: aa.com.tr

