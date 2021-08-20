Go to the main site
    UN temporarily deploys its Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in Almaty

    20 August 2021, 16:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has been moved to Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a briefing, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said that in line with the instruction of the Kazakh Head of State the Foreign Ministry together with the relevant bodies and services in close coordination with the UN core team in Kazakhstan immediately decided on a temporary redeployment of the UN reps in Almaty city.

    According to him, all arrived are UN international staff and UN passport holders. Among them was Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

    Some of those arrived are to leave for UN offices in other countries. Around 100 are to stay in Kazakhstan to set up a temporary remote UNAMA office in Almaty to be deployed for half a year or more given the situation in Afghanistan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

