    • UN supports Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan

    11 August 2022 20:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, Kazinform cites the press service the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

    During the meeting, Ashimbayev noted that in the past 30 years strong relations have been established between Kazakhstan and the UN. Cooperation with the UN is the key priority of the country’s foreign policy, he added.

    «Close attention is paid by the Head of State to sustainable development issues. Kazakhstan’s national priorities are closely connected with the SDGs and 2030 UN Program. The goals defined by the organization are integrated in the strategic documents and programs of the country,» said Ashimbayev.

    The Senate Speaker also informed the UNGA President of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    According to UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, the ongoing reforms are timely and contribute greatly to further development of the country and the entire community.

    The interlocutors also discussed the upcoming 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

    Abdulla Shahid commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to the ongoing work on establishing and strengthening interreligious and inter-civilization dialogue. He pointed out the UN’s support of the Congress and highlighted that the role of religious leaders today is of high importance for further development of the world and strengthening of the culture of global dialogue.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

