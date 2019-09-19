Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UN summits to urge ‘ambition and action’ on climate change, sustainable development: Guterres

    19 September 2019, 16:37

    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM There are five key United Nations summits taking place next week to spur action on the climate crisis and other global concerns, which will showcase the UN as a «driver for meaningful, positive change», according to the man at the helm of the Organization, UN News Centre informs.

    For UN Secretary-General António Guterres, there is no time to lose in the face of climate change, rising inequality, increasing hatred and intolerance; and what he described as an «alarming» number of peace and security challenges.

    «The biggest challenge that leaders and institutions face is to show people we care – and to mobilize solutions that respond to people’s anxieties with answers. The upcoming high-level week is designed to do precisely that,» he told journalists in New York on Wednesday,

    «There will be dozens of summits, meetings and side events. But I can distill the significance of all these discussions into two words: ambition and action. I see the high-level week as an excellent opportunity to showcase the United Nations as a centre for solutions and a driver for meaningful, positive change in people’s lives.»

    The high-level week kicks off on Monday with the Climate Action Summit. Mr. Guterres said several plans to dramatically reduce emissions over the next decade, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, should be unveiled there.

    The Secretary-General added that the UN is doing its part. This includes the announcement today of the Climate Action for Jobs initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO), alongside Spain and Peru.

    The four other summits will address universal health coverage, the Sustainable Development Goals, financing for development and support to Small Island Developing States.

    Mr. Guterres promised that his message throughout will be simple: «Put people first. Their needs. Their aspirations. Their rights.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August