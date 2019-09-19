Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UN summits to urge ‘ambition and action’ on climate change, sustainable development: Guterres

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 September 2019, 16:37
UN summits to urge ‘ambition and action’ on climate change, sustainable development: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM There are five key United Nations summits taking place next week to spur action on the climate crisis and other global concerns, which will showcase the UN as a «driver for meaningful, positive change», according to the man at the helm of the Organization, UN News Centre informs.

For UN Secretary-General António Guterres, there is no time to lose in the face of climate change, rising inequality, increasing hatred and intolerance; and what he described as an «alarming» number of peace and security challenges.

«The biggest challenge that leaders and institutions face is to show people we care – and to mobilize solutions that respond to people’s anxieties with answers. The upcoming high-level week is designed to do precisely that,» he told journalists in New York on Wednesday,

«There will be dozens of summits, meetings and side events. But I can distill the significance of all these discussions into two words: ambition and action. I see the high-level week as an excellent opportunity to showcase the United Nations as a centre for solutions and a driver for meaningful, positive change in people’s lives.»

The high-level week kicks off on Monday with the Climate Action Summit. Mr. Guterres said several plans to dramatically reduce emissions over the next decade, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, should be unveiled there.

The Secretary-General added that the UN is doing its part. This includes the announcement today of the Climate Action for Jobs initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO), alongside Spain and Peru.

The four other summits will address universal health coverage, the Sustainable Development Goals, financing for development and support to Small Island Developing States.

Mr. Guterres promised that his message throughout will be simple: «Put people first. Their needs. Their aspirations. Their rights.»


UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties