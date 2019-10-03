Go to the main site
    UN Secretary-General meets participants of the Stockholm Ministerial Meeting

    3 October 2019, 11:40

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - During the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, ministers and other high-level representatives of an informal like-minded group advocating for the creation of environment for general nuclear disarmament presented to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the Ministerial Declaration on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, t his instrument was adopted following the Ministerial Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on June 11, 2019, in Stockholm.

    The Declaration calls for taking all available measures to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in doctrines and policies, ways of enhancing transparency and of reducing risks of any use of nuclear weapons, strengthened negative security assurances, and work on nuclear disarmament verification. To this end, it is planned to work with nuclear weapon states, which full commitment and constructive engagement will be essential to achieve the common goal of reaching a nuclear-weapon-free world.

    Along with Kazakhstan, the meeting was attended by Argentina, Canada, Finland, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

