    UN Resident Coordinator praised President Tokayev’s speech at UNGA

    30 September 2019, 19:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Norimasa Shimomura has expressed his opinion regarding Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech made at the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We were pleased to see Mr. Tokayev speaking at the UN venue. He said that institutional architecture exists in order to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kazakhstan. Your country hosted the first SDG forum in April 2019. Kazakhstan also performed an overview of SDGs in July the current year. Ninety percent of the SDGs are within the framework of Kazakhstan’s relevant policies. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted the importance of effective financing of the SDGs and promoting the activities of the Islamic Organization of Food Security», said Norimasa Shimomura at a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

    He recalled that the Head of State proposed the creation of an inter-regional UN Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan. It is expected that it will cover activities in all Central Asian countries and in Afghanistan.

    As Kazinform reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York. He also voiced a speech at the General Debate as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

    Alzhanova Raushan

