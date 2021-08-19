UN Resident Coordinator 'grateful' to Kazakhstan for receiving colleagues in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Michaela Friberg-Storey, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Government for support and receiving the representatives of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Today there is a group of colleagues from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that is coming to Almaty. We are very grateful for the support to the Kazakh Government to receive our colleagues here today,» the United Nations Resident Coordinator noted.

While answering questions of the journalists at the airport in Almaty city, Michaela Friberg-Storey revealed that those on board were international colleagues from around the world that had been working in Afghanistan.

In her words, they will continue to work for Afghanistan. «Some of them will stay here in Almaty to be able to support Afghanistan from here and others will continue to their home countries or to offices or to offices of their UN agencies in other countries. They are from all over the world – they can be from European countries, they can be from North American countries, they can be from all over the world,» she added.

«As you know, the situation in Afghanistan is very volatile and very fragile and it has taken some time to ensure that they could board this plane and we are very grateful for the support from the Kazakh authorities to help us get our colleagues here,» the United Nations Resident Coordinator emphasized.



