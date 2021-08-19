Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    UN Resident Coordinator 'grateful' to Kazakhstan for receiving colleagues in Almaty

    19 August 2021, 14:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Michaela Friberg-Storey, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Government for support and receiving the representatives of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «Today there is a group of colleagues from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that is coming to Almaty. We are very grateful for the support to the Kazakh Government to receive our colleagues here today,» the United Nations Resident Coordinator noted.

    While answering questions of the journalists at the airport in Almaty city, Michaela Friberg-Storey revealed that those on board were international colleagues from around the world that had been working in Afghanistan.

    In her words, they will continue to work for Afghanistan. «Some of them will stay here in Almaty to be able to support Afghanistan from here and others will continue to their home countries or to offices or to offices of their UN agencies in other countries. They are from all over the world – they can be from European countries, they can be from North American countries, they can be from all over the world,» she added.

    «As you know, the situation in Afghanistan is very volatile and very fragile and it has taken some time to ensure that they could board this plane and we are very grateful for the support from the Kazakh authorities to help us get our colleagues here,» the United Nations Resident Coordinator emphasized.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August