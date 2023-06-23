Go to the main site
    UN Regional SDGs Center to be set up in Almaty

    23 June 2023, 19:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to establish the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, National Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan presented its second National Voluntary Review at the high-level Political Forum held in July 2022 in New York. It reflected the main achievements, challenges, and emerging issues, as well as lessons learnt. As part of the review, an in-depth analysis on the five priority goals for the country: no poverty, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth,» said Kuantyrov.

    According to the minister, the mentioned goals were defined during the survey conducted in all regions of the country, involving government officials, reps of the civil society, and international organizations.

    Kuantyrov noted that the international community representatives and participants of the Astana International Forum commended the process of the implementation of the SDGs in Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

