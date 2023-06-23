Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

UN Regional SDGs Center to be set up in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2023, 19:14
UN Regional SDGs Center to be set up in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to establish the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, National Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan presented its second National Voluntary Review at the high-level Political Forum held in July 2022 in New York. It reflected the main achievements, challenges, and emerging issues, as well as lessons learnt. As part of the review, an in-depth analysis on the five priority goals for the country: no poverty, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth,» said Kuantyrov.

According to the minister, the mentioned goals were defined during the survey conducted in all regions of the country, involving government officials, reps of the civil society, and international organizations.

Kuantyrov noted that the international community representatives and participants of the Astana International Forum commended the process of the implementation of the SDGs in Kazakhstan.


Education    Central Asia   Astana International Forum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023