    UN recommends to implement Astana Health Declaration

    24 September 2019, 08:30

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The UN General Assembly recommends other countries to implement the Astana Declaration devoted to the development of primary health care, this has been stated by Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Health.

    «The declaration is accepted by all countries. This declaration is approved by the WHO. Today it is approved by the UN General Assembly which means that it recommends all heads of states to implement the Astana Declaration. The Astana Declaration is not only a Kazakhstani but universal document. It sets out the basic principles of primary health care», said Yelzhan Birtanov before his formal speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan has a separate program for the development of primary health care.

    In addition, Mr. Birtanov stressed that such countries as Austria, Armenia, Georgia as well as African states expressed interest in the Astana Health Declaration.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

