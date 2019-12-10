Go to the main site
    UN positively assesses Kazakh President’s initiatives on human rights – Marat Beketayev

    10 December 2019, 19:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The UN recommendations on human rights will be discussed soon with Kazakhstan’s civic community, according to Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev.

    He said it at the roundtable devoted to the International Human Rights Day which was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform reports.

    «At the 34th session of the Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review Working Group held in Geneva on November 7, 2019, the Kazakh delegation defended the III National Report on the implementation of international obligations in protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. The representatives of the UN member states noted the progress made by Kazakhstan in human rights, including improvement of legislative, judicial, administrative and other measures,» Marat Beketayev said.

    The Minister emphasized that the majority of those who spoke at the session, positively assessed the new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on establishment and development of the ‘listening state’ and the National Public Confidence Council.

    «245 recommendations were submitted in total. These recommendations begin with the words ‘to continue’, ‘to complete’ and ‘to preserve’ which confirms that the UN Human Rights Council recognizes and approves Kazakhstan’s human rights policy. The recommendations are under discussion now in governmental structures and soon they will be submitted for the consideration of the civic community,» Marat Beketayev added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Human rights
