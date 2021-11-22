Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN officials get familiarized with Kazakhstan’s experience in returning its nationals from conflict zones

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 16:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A round table «High-level dialogue on criminal prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of persons returned from conflict zones and their family members. Kazakhstan’s experience» took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry together with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime as part of the visit of Executive Director of the UNODC, Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna Ms. Ghada Fathy Waly, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

During the round table a report on the state of rehabilitation and reintegration of returned citizens of Kazakhstan from the zones of terrorist activity as part of the Zhusan operation was made by Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Bakirov.

The was event was joined by Assistant to the Kazakh President Yerlan Karin, Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin, Chairmen of government bodies, international organizations, and diplomatic missions, and Elvira Azimova, Human Rights Commissioner, as a moderator.

Notably, the humanitarian operation Zhusan aimed at returning Kazakh nationals from the zones of terrorist activity began in 2019 with the help of which over 600 citizens, mostly women and children, have so far been repatriated.


UN   World News   Ministry of Information and Communications   
