    UN Office in Vienna hosts expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site closure

    25 August 2021, 19:12

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - As part of the events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, a thematic exhibition was opened in the central hall of the UN building in Vienna, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    It presents unique pictures and copies of historical documents, including the Decree of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the closure of the site, as well as children's drawings on this topic.

    The exhibition is accompanied by a film containing rare photos and videos related to the activities and closure of the site, as well as the documentary film Where The Wind Blew by British director and documentary filmmaker Andre Singer, which tells in detail the history of the Semipalatinsk test site.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan
