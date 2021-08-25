Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UN Office in Vienna hosts expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site closure

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 August 2021, 19:12
UN Office in Vienna hosts expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site closure

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - As part of the events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, a thematic exhibition was opened in the central hall of the UN building in Vienna, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

It presents unique pictures and copies of historical documents, including the Decree of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the closure of the site, as well as children's drawings on this topic.

The exhibition is accompanied by a film containing rare photos and videos related to the activities and closure of the site, as well as the documentary film Where The Wind Blew by British director and documentary filmmaker Andre Singer, which tells in detail the history of the Semipalatinsk test site.


photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties