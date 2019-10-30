Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UN nuclear watchdog names Rafael Grossi as new head

30 October 2019, 21:45
UN nuclear watchdog names Rafael Grossi as new head

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday appointed Rafael Mariano Grossi as new director general, according to Anadolu Agency.

«In a meeting open to representatives of all IAEA Member States, the 35-nation Board of Governors appointed by acclamation Mr Grossi as Director General, to serve for four years from 3 December,» the agency said in a statement.

The board decision will be submitted for approval to the IAEA General Conference, which will meet for a special session on Dec 2.

Grossi is currently Argentina’s ambassador to Austria and the country’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations, including the IAEA.

«The new Director General will be the IAEA’s sixth head since it was founded in 1957,» the statement read.

UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties