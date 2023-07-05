UN launches campaign to reaffirm SDG commitments

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations on Wednesday kicked off a communications campaign to rally for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a roadmap adopted by world leaders in 2015, Xinhua reports.

Launched ahead of a critical UN summit in September, the campaign aims to galvanize the global public around this shared agenda for a common future, the organization said in a press release.

The release said the 2023 SDG Summit would gather world leaders at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 18-19 to reaffirm their collective commitments to the goals and the promise to leave no one behind.

In a major digital activation across platforms and countries worldwide on Wednesday, the campaign aims to re-energize conversation about the goals.

«We want to get everyone on board for the SDGs,» said Nanette Braun, director of campaigns in the UN Department for Global Communications. «Our hope is that decision-makers and individual citizens alike will feel inspired to join the conversation and contribute to achieving the goals with new resolve and ambition.»

One core campaign component calls on citizens to take action on the SDGs through the UN's ActNow initiative. From using public transportation to fundraising for schools or speaking up for equality, the platform lists steps to accelerate SDG progress and create better lives for a healthier planet for all.

The SDG Circle of Supporters, a curated group of high-profile influencers from entertainment, sports and beyond, will galvanize their social media communities with a combined reach of more than 80 million globally to take individual action on the SDGs and impress upon decision-makers the urgency to act now, the release said.