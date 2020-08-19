UN invites children to join World Food Day Poster contest

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is calling on children and teens all over the world for its World Food Day Poster contest, BelTA learned from the organization.

«If you are between ages 5 to 19, we want you to use your imagination and create a poster of your favorite food hero at work. The world is full of food heroes – from farmers to drivers, shop assistants, food bank or government representatives, who despite various challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, work hard to make sure that food makes its way from farms to our table. Let us celebrate their great efforts this World Food Day,» FAO said, BelTA reports.

Three winners in each age category will be selected by the jury and announced in December. Winners will be promoted by FAO offices around the world and receive a surprise gift bag and Certificate of Recognition.

To participate, it is necessary to take a photo or scan a poster and submit the entry by filling out the form on FAO website. The deadline is 6 November 2020.