UN implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 30 years, the UN has implemented more than 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many spheres, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past 30 years, the UN has realized in Kazakhstan up to 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many areas such as reduction of inequality, modernization of institutes, economy diversification, support for the most vulnerable groups – children, women, elderly, migrants, and refugees,» said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

He went on to add that on March 10, 2023, a briefing on the 30 years of the UN’s presence in Kazakhstan as well as a meeting of the Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Framework for 2021-25 will be held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry building.

Attending the events will be First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov, UN Permanent Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, heads of the UN bodies and the diplomatic corps.