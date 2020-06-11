UN High Commissioner praises Kazakhstan’s political reforms

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office at Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet was held, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed the implementation of the presidential package of political reforms.

The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan thanked the High Commissioner for the positive assessment of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

Attention was drawn to the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at developing a multi-party system of political competition and pluralism as well as promoting the concept of parliamentary opposition, which will be presented for the first time at the level of the Constitutional Law in Kazakhstan.

The High Commissioner also familiarized herself with the work carried out by Kazakhstan in order to strengthen relations between the state and civil society.

At the end of the meeting, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.



