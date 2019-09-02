Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UN high commissioner for refugees set to visit Turkey

2 September 2019, 18:20
UN high commissioner for refugees set to visit Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will pay a visit to Turkey between Sept. 2-4, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Grandi will be received by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and is set to hold high level meetings, according to a statement by the ministry.

«The said visit will be important to discuss preparations for the Global Refugee Forum, which will be co-convened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,» it said.

Turkey will also reiterate its expectation of a more equal sharing of burden and responsibility on the refugee issue during the talks, the statement added.

Turkey will co-chair the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Dec. 17-18, focusing on arrangements for burden and responsibility sharing, education, jobs and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure, solutions, and protection capacity.

The Global Refugee Forum convenes at the ministerial level, also including UN member states and other stakeholders, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu Agency.


UN  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties