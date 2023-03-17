Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan

17 March 2023, 21:15
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Kazakh Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev discussed bilateral cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today, as part of the working visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights the KazGUU hosted a bilateral meeting discussing prospects for further interaction and cooperation with the National Center for Human Rights,» said Lastayev in an interview after the meeting.

According to the Kazakh Human Rights Commissioner, the meeting focused on the issues of mutual interest in particular.

«Issues were discussed regarding prevention of torture, domestic violence, protection of journalists, human rights activists, and others, which are of mutual interest,» he said.

Lastayev said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk welcomed the constitutional reforms announced by the President to build just Kazakhstan.

The high-ranking guest also delivered a lecture to the students of the KazGUU.

UN   Human rights   Kazakhstan  
