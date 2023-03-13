Go to the main site
    UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan

    13 March 2023, 18:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov informed mass media about the upcoming visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «On March 16-17, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will pay a working visit to Astana. He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan,«Smadiyarov said at the briefing today.

    According to him, Volker Türk will give a lecture at the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    «A final briefing on the results of the visit will be held for mass media on March 17 at the UN building,» he added

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

