Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan

11 March 2023, 14:43
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan Photo: VALENTIN FLAURAUD / AFP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is to pay a five-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan upon the two Central Asian countries' invitation beginning on March 13, Kazinform reports.

Volker Türk is to visit Kazakhstan on March 16-17 and to hold a press conference with mass media outlets in the Kazakh capital.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to visit Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus to attend an event marking 75 years since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.


Related news
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger
Теги:
Read also
Yury Ilyin keeps his Minister of Emergencies post
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News